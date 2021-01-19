POLICE are investigating after a bird of prey died after being shot.
North Yorkshire Police say that on December 12, a member of the public located a buzzard close to Askham Park near Askham Richard near York.
A police spokesman said: "The female bird appeared to be injured and was unable to fly so an RSPCA Inspector attended and transported the bird to a local vet.
"Unfortunately the buzzard subsequently died.
"X-rays revealed that the bird had two pieces of lead shot within its body.
"Enquiries are ongoing but if you have any information which could help the investigation, please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number: 12200227625."
