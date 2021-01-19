THERE was a significant drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week, data has revealed.
An interactive map, updated daily by Public Health England, today (as of 3pm) showed data for the seven days to January 13 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 1,082 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 1,323 the week before (seven days to January 6) - an 18.2 per cent drop.
The area with the highest number of new cases in the city was Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, with 87, followed by Clifton Without & Skelton, with 85, Acomb with 82, and Woodthorpe and Acomb Park with 67.
The areas with the lowest number of new cases were New Earswick with 18, Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham, with 20, Holgate East, with 24, and Fulford, Heslington & University, with 28.
