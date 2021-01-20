A GASTRO pub which is a thriving business in 'normal times' is ploughing on through lockdown thanks to the support of loyal customers.

Graham Usher, who co-owns the award-winning Drovers Arms in Skipwith, said it had been difficult to hold back tears when the first national shutdown forced them to throw away so much produce.

The team has since transformed its offering in their fight to survive the Covid-19 crisis.

In a rallying plea for people to continue their local support, Graham said: “There is light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine but for the hospitality industry the light just isn’t bright enough yet.”

He added: “We are again, through this lockdown, kept going strong with a full takeaway and delivery option available Wednesday to Sunday every week.”

The 70-seater restaurant and country pub which has a further 150-seater outside dining space employs 15 people.

Its takeaway menu offers pub classics and favourites, including the DFC - Drovers Fried Chicken and an eight-inch Yorkshire pudding, with various fillings, which regularly sell out.

The Press Local Local Business campaign is supporting independent operators like the Drovers Arms by promoting how they have adapted to get through the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.

“Sunday Lunch is our busiest day and it’s great to see loyal customers order week on week,” said Graham.

“We offer a totally Covid-secure delivery and collection procedure ideal for customers who are self-isolating or want to feel safe and secure when receiving a takeaway. Our customers' and team's safety is our highest priority.

“With locally-sourced produce and a menu featuring dishes inspired by the seasons we have become a dining out (in your own home) lifeline to our customers in the surrounding villages.”

Graham added: “Covid has been the biggest challenge we have ever faced. Never did we think we would ever close our pub yet this is the third time now since the pandemic started.

“At the first lockdown we were forced to throw away so much produce when we closed, holding back the tears was hard. Since then we pulled together and have learnt to adapt, change and evolve over the last 10 months.

“We are still here, fighting to keep the business going, the team have been great and our customers so very loyal. We are very lucky as there are a number of businesses that have not managed to keep going."

In a plea to Press readers, he said: “If we want our local village shops, pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants open at the end of the pandemic then it is vital that - if they are taking the financial risk to open, making the effort and trying to keep going - then show your support with your custom.

"Without it they just won't survive. Just think what life after Covid would be like without them. Let’s make sure they survive.”

