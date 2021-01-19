A WOMAN has been attacked in York while she was out riding her bike.
North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened on a cycle path in Clifton near to Huntington Road Bridge, at 6.50pm on December 28, and involved a woman being assaulted and pushed off her bicycle.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information from the cyclist who was assaulted.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell. You can also email Nicola.Russell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200246425."
