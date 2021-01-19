HOMES, roads and footpaths will be named in honour of former York City FC stars at the development that will take the place on the club’s Bootham Crescent ground.

The football club said it has submitted a request to York council to name six places within the development - including roads, walks and apartments - to pay respects to past legends of York City FC, including David Longhurst Way, and others.

Further plans to retain the ground’s legacy, including a memorial garden, have been labelled “gold-standard” by Historic England - which hopes other clubs will follow in the York FC's footstep to help preserve footballing history.

The Press reported last year that Historic England has worked with York City to ensure plans honour the heritage of the site.

The scheme includes a memorial garden, plans to recreate the pitch’s existing centre circle and to install a flagpole at the entrance to the open space at the heart of the development.

A section of terrace and tunnel will also be kept, and there are plans to re-create the ground virtually using an app.

James Wood, of Historic England, said: "This is the first football ground Historic England have got involved with at the ground level and helped retain a clubs history from the early stages.

"It is so refreshing to hear a football club speak in these terms.

"They know what the ground, its history, means to locals and tourists. Too many grounds have been lost to redevelopment, with no thought for the fans who want to commemorate its history. “This approach is a mark for future clubs.

"We think, and hope, York will stand as an exemplar – ‘a York City example’ – that is quoted in future ways other clubs look to retain their legacy when moving grounds.

"This project will be a new way to do it."

Ian McAndrew, development director at the football club, said a section of terrace and tunnel will also be kept and there are plans to re-create the ground virtually using an app.

And that a new walkway will be created that leads from the memorial area towards the Duncombe Barracks site – which plans to host 34 new zero-carbon homes.

He said: "For me, the journey has not finished from moving to the new stadium. We need to make sure Bootham Crescent lives on.

"The local authority agree that the street leading up to the ground should be named after a player. Everybody is onboard for that - providing planning acceptance - and we are looking at names and how to progress that forward.

"This is the place we want children to come with their grandparents to remember Bootham Crescent and pass on history.

"It's going to part of York and tell the history and culture of the city. We will make sure it lives on."

Other notable plans include the recreation of the flagpole and ‘five-minute flag’, and the retention and consolidation of the boundary wall around the site which was originally in place for the cricket pitch.