TWO employees at a damp and timber specialist in York have won awards which celebrate talent in the industry.

DryFix Preservation's Fraser Rafton and Alan Derbyshire have both been named Student of the Year by the Property Care Association for their results after completing PCA training.

Fraser, a contracts manager at Dryfix, won the award after becoming a PCA qualified technician in structural waterproofing.

Alan who joined the company in 2019 as a plasterer and remedial technician has become a PCA qualified technician in damp and timber.

DryFix owner Russell Rafton said he was delighted.

"Fraser has worked really hard and despite the difficulties of remote learning through the Covid-19 pandemic, has become a PCA Qualified Technician in structural waterproofing, as well as completing a NEBOSH Health and Safety certification. He’s done really well and I’m delighted that’s been recognised.”

“Alan came to us last year because he was searching for opportunities to learn. He has completed his first year at Leeds College of Building alongside working towards his PCA qualification and I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from his tutors."

“And the whole Dryfix team have voted to give him a share of the company bonus scheme which everyone is eligible for after two years. He’s getting a bonus early because we recognise the effort and dedication he has put in.

“It’s fantastic that both of them have been recognised with these prestigious industry awards in the same year.”

Steve Hodgson, Chief Executive of the PCA, said: “This year has been challenging for people both professionally and personally, which is why it is important that we recognise the talent and skills within our industry.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Fraser and Alan at DryFix for the hard work and dedication that is recognised with this award.”