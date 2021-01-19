POLICE in York want to find this man.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft that occurred from Spar Stores in Heworth in York on Wednesday, January 6 at around 4pm and involved the theft of a selection of laundry products.
We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about a man captured on CCTV. We want to speak to him as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210006994.
