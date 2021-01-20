Jacob Rees-Mogg MP claims fish in British waters are ‘better and happier’ after Brexit.
Were he to visit Bridlington I am sure he would depart feeling ‘battered and sadder’, his stupid comments truly filleted by those who know more about fishing than he does.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
‘Welcome to Brexit, sir. I am sorry’.
The fishing industry is in crisis and may collapse thanks to Brexit bureaucracy. It now takes five hours to inspect one lorry full of fish and seafood, and the fisheries minister has admitted she voted ‘yes’ to the post-Brexit trade deal without even reading it!
Hungry hauliers and car drivers are now having their pack ups, even the bread, confiscated at the EU border as Johnson’s deal does not allow for many foods to be taken into Europe. As a sympathetic customs officer said ‘Welcome to the Brexit, sir. I am sorry’.
Mary Kendall, Wheldrake
