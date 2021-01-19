DO you recognise this woman?
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following a commercial burglary in York.
It happened at Revolution Bar off Coney Street at approximately 5.10pm on Sunday December 6, and involved a woman walking behind a closed bar in the premises and taking a bottle of vodka without permission.
The woman is described as being white, in her 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of large build and with long dark brown hair. She was wearing red lipstick, a black body suit and black jeans at the time of the incident.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the images as they believe she will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference NYP-06122020-0350.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
