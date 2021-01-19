A CHEF who closed his restaurant in York city centre after ten years to go mobile has raised £625 for local charities.
At the beginning of December Guy Whapples from Bistro Guy pledged that for every pizza sold in their regular monthly locations they would donate £1 and split the proceeds between York Mind and SASH. In the end he was able to donate £625 which was divided equally between the two charities. Guy presented the cheques in Huntington to Holly Bilton from Mind and Jenna Goodridge from SASH.
Holly said: “We are so incredibly grateful to all the customers and staff of Bistro Guy for raising this fantastic amount for York Mind. Our services for people experiencing mental ill-health are understandably under increased pressure – coupled with a very challenging time for fundraising. This donation will enable York Mind to be there for more people aged 8 and above who are struggling with mental wellbeing in 2021.”
Jenna said: "Here at SASH we support local young people who are facing a homelessness crisis. These vital funds will enable us to reach more young people at a time they need support most and help us to ensure every young person we support never has to face homelessness again."
Guy shut his Gillygate restaurant back in July and is now mobile.
To find out where Bistro Guy will be near you go to their Facebook page: facebook.com/BISTROGUYYORK/ or website bistroguy.co.uk for regular updates.
Anyone looking to get in touch should email info@bistroguy.co.uk.
