The nods, winks and hints coming from government ministers are that Covid restrictions will start to be lifted in March.
Have they not learned any lessons from the results of their eagerness to do just this last year?
Yes, we all need to hear good news and have future hope. But jumping the gun could undo all our hard work in trying to get on top of this disease. The middle of April, after the Easter school holidays, just might, with a fair wind, see a gradual return of students. Patience will bring its own rewards.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
