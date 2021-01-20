Full marks to all involved with the Covid vaccine centre at Askham Bar. Easy access, parking well organised, quick registration then short queue and pain free injection. Certificate provided, 15 minutes waiting time to make sure I was Ok and back to my car in less than 30 minutes.
All the staff were friendly and helpful and working in pretty cold conditions because of the weather. The worst part was driving there and back in the fog! Thanks from a grateful octogenarian.
Jim Welsman, Stamford Bridge
