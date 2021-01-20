David Stephenson (Letters, January 14) compared today’s Pandemic Britain to East Germany in the 1950s and 60s.

We have police asking us to obey the virus-fighting rules or face fines, and police breaking up parties, that’s true.

We also have people reporting others for breaking rules designed to keep us safe during a frightening pandemic.

But one of the most obvious points Mr Stephenson is apparently overlooking is this. If he lived in a real communist state, he wouldn’t be writing his thoughts down and having them printed for all to see; he’d be rightly scared about being locked up and interrogated for putting pen to paper.

He’d also probably experience food shortages and have no luxuries while his house, my house, and your house would likely be identical and our children would learn propaganda at school.

Might I suggest Mr Stephenson read the excellent non-fiction book Stasiland, by Anna Funder? It’s about East German characters, including the Stasi (secret police), and the state’s total surveillance. I would like to know if he still thinks 2021 virus-ridden Britain is really like East Germany after reading that.

Helen Leavey, Fishergate, York

At least we won’t be shot trying to escape!

So David Stephenson thinks living in Britain today is like being in East Germany?

Surely here it’s all done in a good humoured way to keep us safe from Covid instead of under control?

We are hardly likely to be shot trying to escape as some of those poor souls were!

Marjorie Thomson, Greenshaw Drive, Haxby

Where are all the tanks on the streets?

What’s the matter with David Stephenson, doesn’t he want the Government, the NHS and us to get on top of this pandemic?

In addition to East Germany he could add Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria to his list, as well as Russia itself.

Fortunately, to date, there have been no tanks on the streets, executions or people disappearing to Siberia!

Ernest Sawdon, Whernside Avenue, York