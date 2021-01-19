YORK is close to vaccinating all over 80-year-olds, residents and staff in care homes and frontline health and social workers.
And letters are due to go out this week inviting all those over the age of 75 for their first dose of the vaccine, a spokesman for the vaccine centre said.
The news comes after a report in The Times suggested the NHS would direct vaccine supplies to areas where the vaccine uptake had been slow in the over 80s age group.
But a spokeswoman added that York was "doing really well" - and was carrying on contacting residents for appointments to receive the vaccine.
She added that around 800 vaccines were administered yesterday at the new national vaccine site at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site - with plans to scale up the supply.
The Press reported last week that York had been selected as a national vaccination hub.
