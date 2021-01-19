AN INTERACTIVE map shows how many coronavirus deaths there have been in areas across York and around the region.
The map - from the Office for National Statistics - shows the number of "deaths due to Covid-19" in each area around England and Wales, registered between March 1 and December 31 2020.
It allows users to see how many people in their local area have died, where Covid-19 was the underlying cause.
The figures are based on the usual residence of the deceased, a spokesperson for ONS said.
Enter a postcode in to the map to check near you:
According to the data, the York areas with the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 are:
Osbaldwick - 25
Rawcliffe and Clifton South - 16
Heworth South and The Groves - 16
Wigginton - 14
Heworth North and Stockton - 12
Acomb - 11
