AN INTERACTIVE map reveals the location of every coronavirus death in York and across the region until the end of last year.

The map - from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - shows all "deaths due to Covid" in each area around England and Wales, registered between March 1 and December 31 2020, where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death.

It shows how coronavirus has impacted each area by inputting different postcodes.

Enter a postcode in to the map to check near you:

According to the data, the York areas with the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 include:

Osbaldwick - 25

Rawcliffe and Clifton South - 16

Heworth South and The Groves - 16

Wigginton - 14

Heworth North and Stockton - 12

Acomb - 11