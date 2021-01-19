AN INTERACTIVE map reveals the location of every coronavirus death in York and across the region until the end of last year.
The map - from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - shows all "deaths due to Covid" in each area around England and Wales, registered between March 1 and December 31 2020, where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death.
It shows how coronavirus has impacted each area by inputting different postcodes.
According to the data, the York areas with the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 include:
Osbaldwick - 25
Rawcliffe and Clifton South - 16
Heworth South and The Groves - 16
Wigginton - 14
Heworth North and Stockton - 12
Acomb - 11
