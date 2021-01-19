A WOMAN and a child were taken to hospital after a fire at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.32pm yesterday to Dale Street after reports of a house fire.
Two crews attended the incident which involved a chip pan.
A spokesman for the service said: "The fire caused damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the property.
"Fire was out on the arrival of crews who carried out an insepection and ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
"A woman and a child were taken to hospital for checks after suffering smoke inhalation."
