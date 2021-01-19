POLICE and council workers are taking action after a man was attacked on a footpath where there have also been complaints about human excrement being found.

Ryedale District Council say they have stepped up patrols on and around the footpath running alongside Priorpot Beck, near Norton Grove Industrial Estate, following an assault on a 27-year-old man and renewed complaints of human fouling there.

Council enforcement officers are conducting high-visibility patrols, alongside PCSOs from North Yorkshire Police, in a bid to reassure the public and catch offenders using the footpath and surrounding area as a toilet.

Following several complaints of human mess, Ryedale District Council launched an investigation in 2019. Since then, officers have been monitoring the site at different times of the day to try and identify the culprits, but regrettably there still isn’t enough evidence to solve the mystery of who is responsible.

Now, following renewed complaints in recent months, Ryedale District Council is appealing to the public to assist by reporting information.

Councillor Keane Duncan, leader of Ryedale District Council, said: “Sadly, this area is still proving problematic. Complaints of human mess have resurged in recent months. Dog mess, littering and anti-social behaviour are also an issue.

“The assault in December is particularly concerning, and has sparked concern amongst the many locals who regularly use the path.

“Our officers will be out on regular patrol in and around the area to provide public reassurance and to help deter offenders.

“We are particularly keen to identify those responsible for human mess in the area. This disgusting behaviour should not be happening. It is a risk to health, and it needs to stop.

“We are willing and ready to take strong action on this matter, but the issue is that while we’ve had complaints, we don’t yet have enough evidence of who is doing this.

“And while we have officers patrolling the area, they can’t be there all the time, so intelligence from local businesses and residents is going to be vital to identify the culprits.

“We need information from the public to follow this up and that’s why we’re calling on businesses and citizens to be aware of this issue, and if they see something, or know who is responsible, to report it. There's no need to confront anyone they may suspect - report the information to us instead and we will follow it up.

“Whoever is doing this needs to know that the community and the council are united against this behaviour.”

Ryedale District Council recently employed two new Community Civil Enforcement Officers to help keep Ryedale clean, green and safe.

Their role is to work with local people to prevent, identify, investigate and take action concerning a range of environmental and anti-social behaviour crimes. These include fly tipping, graffiti, noise, littering, dog fouling, stray dogs, parking and abandoned cars.

If a citizen or business has any information, they can email: civilenforcement@ryedale.gov.uk