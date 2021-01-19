BUSINESS leaders are being urged to play their part in driving the local economy.

York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership is recruiting new members for its main board, skills board and business board.

The LEP helps shape future priorities, develop partnerships, and secure investment to boost economic growth. It wants to see applicants who represent sectors, such as manufacturing, food manufacturing, bioeconomy, Agri-tech, construction and visitor economy, or businesses using circular business models.

David Kerfoot, chairman, said: “The region faces the biggest economic challenge of our lifetimes. It is crucial that our LEP shows strength in leadership regionally, across the North and have our agendas prioritised by central government.”

In March, David will retire. His successor Helen Simpson, chair-elect, said: “We are looking for people who are excited to help invent the future for the businesses and communities of York and North Yorkshire.”

Between 2014 and 2020, the LEP oversaw more than £220m of investment in the region’s economy, split between business, infrastructure and skills projects.

Sam Alexander, Chair of the Skills and Employability Board, said: “In York and North Yorkshire, our people have showed amazing adaptability and resilience. We have all needed to learn new skills quickly to respond to the challenges of the past year.

"To build back greener, fairer and stronger we need to ensure that our people continue to have access to the support, training and qualifications they need. If you are a business leader with a track record of investing in the skills and development of your team to improve your business, we’d love to hear from you.”

David Dickson, deputy chair, who sits on the business board, said: “We know commitments are stretched during these unprecedented times, but business leaders can play a big part in helping to reshape the region’s economy. The more people we have on board from businesses, particularly from our key sectors, the greater our impact will be.”

For an informal chat about the role, email enquiries@businessinspiredgrowth.com.

To apply, send a CV and covering letter specifying your interest in one or more of the boards, by Sunday, February 14.