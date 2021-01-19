A FURTHER eight Covid patients are being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust revealed this morning that there were now 211 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients currently inpatient Trust-wide, compared with 203 yesterday morning.
It said there was now a total of nine Covid patients in intensive care, compared with eight yesterday.
A trust spokeswoman said yesterday that York Hospital had 154 Covid patients on seven wards but it was not at capacity.
She said the trust had comprehensive plans to release additional beds and staff, which would allow it to flex its hospital capacity as needed in response to growing numbers of Covid patients.
She added that this included regional network plans to help care for intensive care patients - should it be needed.