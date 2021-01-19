A PRIVATE school in York has confirmed a case of Covid-19.
A letter has been sent out to parents with children at The Mount School in the city telling them that there's been a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school.
In the letter Principal, Adrienne Richmond, says: "We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness."
Ms Richmond said that no children have been identified as a close contact and the school remains open for boarders already in residence and children in pre-school. Key worker children should continue to attend the school as normal.
The Mount is an all girls school in Dalton Terraceand at it's last inspection in received an 'excellent' rating from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) - the equivalent of OFSTED for the independent sector.
The school - former pupils of which include Dame Judi Dench and writer A S Byatt - was inspected by the ISI in November 2018 for regulatory compliance and educational quality.
