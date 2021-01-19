YORK Rescue Boat is on standby with Storm Christoph set to bring heavy rain to York and North Yorkshire, which is likely to lead to flooding.
The charity said on Facebook: "Our Surflifesaving GB Flood Rescue team are now on standby in response to #StormChristoph.
"We can be called locally through the Local Resilience network or nationally through the Flood Rescue National Asset Register."
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain, from 6am today until 12pm on Thursday, which covers areas in the west of North Yorkshire, while a yellow warning for rain covers the whole of York and North Yorkshire. This is in place from 12am today until 12pm on Thursday.