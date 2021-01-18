THE River Ouse in York could rise to more than 4 metres above normal summer levels later this week after Storm Christoph has passed through, the Environment Agency warned this evening.
It said river levels had peaked after weekend rain and snowmelt, but persistent and heavy rain was forecast from tonight until early Thursday and it expected levels to rise significantly.
"Early forecast indications for the River Ouse in York to be around 3.5m late Tuesday and current forecasts indicate potential levels over 4m later this week."
The river rose to about 4.5 metres in February, causing significant disruption and flooding some properties.