A FIRE chief has warned motorists not to drive past road closed signs after two came a cropper on a flooded road near York.
Station Manager Bob Hoskins tweeted pictures of vehicles stuck in floodwaters and said that water levels were high around York.
"Some roads are flooded," he said. "Don’t drive past road closed signs.
"The fire service is a rescue service not a recovery service.
"The B1223 at Ryther is currently under water."
His warning came as Storm Christoph is expected to bring serious flooding to York later this week.
