YORK'S Covid rate has fallen to just below the national average.
Public Health England said today that the seven-day rolling rate in the City of York Council area in the week to January 13 was 513.7 per 100,000 population, down from 550.8 yesterday and just below the average for the whole of England of 520.4.
York's rate rose above England's average earlier this month after a dramatic surge in the number of cases in the city.
PHE said today the rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area had fallen to 339.8 per 100,000 population from 354,and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area it had dropped slightly from 198.7 to 196.4.
In Ryedale, the rate had fallen from 319.6 to 314.2, in Hambleton it was down from 367.9 to 343.9 and in Selby it fell from 413.8 to 371.2.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment