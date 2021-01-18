A CONSTRUCTION company has created nearly 30 new jobs and 15 new apprenticeships as part of three major investments in York.

Wates Construction, and its Yorkshire branch, has announced over £300,000 has been invested in social enterprises across North Yorkshire over the past year.

Significant recent projects in York include Lowfield Green Housing development, which seeks to build 140 high-quality homes in Lowfield Green. New Lodge at New Earswick and the new Foss Park hospital.

A spokesman for the group said over the past year, the company has created 27 new jobs and 15 new apprenticeships in the city, during a difficult year with the pandemic.

The company has created a further 47 jobs across North Yorkshire.

Other social enterprise projects - which reinvests profits back into the community - include a partnership with a business in Easingwold named Easi Works, which provides vocational training and placements for young adults in horticulture and hospitality.

David Wingfield, Business Unit Director at Wates Construction, said: “Construction projects represent a huge amount of investment and opportunity, and it is vital that they deliver a positive, lasting legacy for the local communities they serve – one which goes beyond just a new building.

“We are committed to delivering value to local communities on every one of our builds in York. At the beginning of every project and throughout, we identify where we can have the biggest positive impact, what partners to work with, and how we can best keep spending in the region to help support the local economy and provide new jobs.

“Our teams have adapted and evolved their approach to exceed expectations and deliver tangible, amazing results in such a difficult year with the pandemic.”