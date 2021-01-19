Internationally-renowned York sculptor and stone carver Dick Reid, whose work can be seen at York Minster, Windsor Castle and Highgrove, has died following a short illness. He was 86.

Mr Reid, who had a workshop in York, also worked on memorials in Westminster Abbey to John Betjeman and the Countess of Pembroke - and on numerous churches in York and further afield.

Dick Reid was born in 1934 in Newcastle upon Tyne. He excelled at arts and crafts at school and was spotted by Ralph Hedley, who offered him an apprenticeship as a carver in stone and wood.

On completing his apprenticeship, he served in the army, obtaining the rank of captain. When he left the army he set up a wood and stone carving workshop in York, establishing himself as an expert in restoration, conservation and new build, both nationally and internationally. His strength lay not only in his knowledge but also as a hands-on sculptor, stonemason and carver.

His first workshops were in Grape Lane and later in Fishergate. He trained and employed dozens of craftsmen and women who went on to have successful careers around the world.

Mr Reid was involved in many projects over his extensive career. They included helping to repair the damage done by fire in York Minster and Windsor Castle; The Sanctuary at Highgrove; Fairfax House in York; Carlisle Cathedral; and many churches in York such as St Sampson’s and All Saints North Street. His work can also be seen at the Royal Opera House and Savoy Theatre in London.

He repaired and reconstructed numerous fireplaces, including at Althorp, and recreated numerous staircases and other architectural details from 18th and 19th century designs.

A lettercutter of distinction, among his works are memorials in Westminster Abbey to John Betjeman and the Countess of Pembroke. His inscriptions can also be seen on memorial tablets on church walls and headstones in Yorkshire and further afield.

In 1989 Mr Reid was invited by the Prince of Wales to become a Trustee of his Institute of Architecture. He also served on various committees and commissions, local and national. As a member of the Worshipful Company of Masons, he actively promoted the training of stonemasons around the country. He became Master of the Art Workers’ Guild in London and Governor of the Merchant Adventurers in York. In recognition of his contribution to the art and craft of masonry and sculpture he received a Doctorate from the University of York and was made an OBE.

Mr Reid died in York Hospital on January 16 after a short illness. He leaves his much-loved wife of 55 years, Buff, sons Mark and Tom, and six grandchildren. There will be a private family funeral with a Memorial Service and celebration of his life to follow when circumstances allow.