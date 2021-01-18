A MAN who harassed a woman in the run-up to the New Year and hit a police officer on New Year’s Eve, has been jailed for 18 weeks.
Harry William Elmer-Foster has a history of offences against women.
When he committed the offences, he was subject to probation supervision following his release from a sentence for earlier crimes, York magistrates heard.
In February last year, he was jailed for 10 months for revenge porn against a second woman and in 2017 was convicted of breaching a court order aimed at protecting a third woman.
Elmer-Foster, 22, of Cayley Close, Rawcliffe, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between December 29, 2020, and January 1, 2021 and assaulting an emergency worker – the police officer – on New Year’s Eve.
Magistrates said the harassment had been menacing and the threats towards the first woman meant only prison was appropriate.
They also made a restraining order banning him from contacting the first woman directly or indirectly by any means for five years.
Elmer-Foster was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
