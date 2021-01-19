I object to the way in which the internet is taking over everything.
If you want a holiday you have to book it via the internet. Most shops do online shopping, a lot of banking is done online and I understand in the future if you want to catch the train it’s going to be online booking.
When I buy or book anything I like to see the face of the person I am dealing with - it is safer. Also, the internet is partly responsible for the destruction of the high street. Not everyone understands how to use it or trusts it.
I think online shopping should be taxed to look after the high street.
Like a lot of other things that we thought were going to be good, the internet is going to be a menace.
Robert D Greaves, Alder Way, New Earswick, York
