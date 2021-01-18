BUDGET supermarket chain Lidl are set to open a new store later this month.

The company say they are on track to open a new supermarket in North Yorkshire on January 28.

The store in Bawtry Road in Selby will be open between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

As well as food shopping, Lidl say the new store will also be providing surplus food and customer donations to a number of charities in Selby, these include Sleepsafe, who offer temporary accommodation for those in need, and B.R.I.G.H.T, who support vulnerable and high-risk individuals, including those with disabilities, special needs and dementia. This is delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

A Lidl GB spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing our new store to Selby. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we are proud to serve the local community at this time.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain and will create around 40 new jobs for the local community. The store has a 1,325m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, a customer toilet, and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

As per government guidance, the wearing of face coverings in supermarkets is now mandatory across England. Lidl is also operating a range of social distancing measures to help maintain a safe store environment for both colleagues and customers. These include clear communication across the store, including floor markings, reminding customers of the importance of maintaining a two-metre distance from each other when shopping, along with regular tannoy announcements. Dedicated cleaning stations are also in place at store entrances, including hand sanitiser, disinfectant and wipes, for customers to use on their trolleys and baskets.

Additionally, the supermarket has installed protective screens at checkouts and protective visors and masks have been made available for colleagues to wear in accordance with government guidance and is continuing to encourage customers to pay by contactless payment methods where possible.