May I respond to Derek Reed’s letter (January 16) about World Heritage status for York?
Yes, there is still the aspiration for York to become a World Heritage Site. Although the 2011 bid for a place on the UK World Heritage ‘tentative list’, the first step towards achieving achieve World Heritage status, was unsuccessful, York was encouraged to try again with a revised bid at the next opportunity.
A steering group on behalf of the City of York Council has been working on this since then, even though the next opportunity was not to come for another ten years at the earliest - that is, in 2021.
This World Heritage aspiration for York has been adopted as one of the aims of the city’s Cultural Strategy.
Readers can view a short presentation, produced for the 2020 York Festival of Ideas, which gives detail about the bid, here
If you have any difficulty accessing the video, email yorkworldheritage@gmail.com, and a copy will be sent.
Janet Hopton,
Chair, York World Heritage steering group,
Nether Poppleton, York
