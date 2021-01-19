I hope, like me, some of you get fed up with the continuous criticism over the rules/advice given out by the Government/scientists etc about this horrible Covid disease.

At the weekend, being over 80 years old, I went for my first vaccine to Askham Bar Park & Ride, York.

I was hugely impressed. Surely not in our living memory has there been such a complex situation to sort out. I was so impressed by the vast number of volunteers steering us into the car park, showing us exactly where to park and informing us about when the Marshalls would come to collect us.

I thought everything worked very smoothly and, despite there being literally hundreds of elderly people, my vaccination was only 15 minutes late. The community spirit is getting better and better and I am so glad to be able to witness it. The volunteers/doctors/nurses should ALL feel a real sense of pride. A huge thank you to them all.

Mrs Jenny Hildyard BEM, Melbourne Street, York

A big thank you to all for our Covid jabs

My wife and I were booked into Moor Lane for the Covid injection last Tuesday.

On arriving at the car park, the attendants swiftly got us parked up. We had to queue, but not for ong, our hands were disinfected, then we signed and went into a cubicle where we an army medic gave us the injection. We then sat for 15 minutes before being able to go home.

The whole experience was smooth, all the staff brilliant. A big thank you to all concerned. Well done for a good job done.

Ken and Dora Hartley, Broadway, York