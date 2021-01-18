POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses to come forward after vandals struck in a village.
North Yorkshire Police saythey're also keen to have CCTV and dash-cam footage following a criminal damage incident at a bus stop in Heslington.
The force say it happened in Field Lane between 1am and 1.45am on Saturday, January 16.
A police spokesman said: "Numerous panes of glass were smashed at the bus stop.
"If you can help please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12210024359. Or email 001282@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
