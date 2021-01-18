A CAR was allegedly abandoned after a crash at a zebra crossing in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it was a damage-only collision at a crossing on Fawcett Street - near Toto's restaurant - at around 12.10am on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the force added: "It involved a blue Citroen C1 car which was found abandoned having mounted the kerb, causing damage to the zebra crossing post.
"The car was reported to been driven erratically prior to the collision."
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett, or email 000998@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210024938.
