DO you recognise this man?
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of alcohol from Tesco on Northallerton on December 14 last year.
They say the theft happened at around 5.10pm and police would like to speak to three men in relation to this incident.
One of the men is in the CCTV image.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Charlotte Lancaster. You can also email Charlotte.Lancaster2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number on 12200233110.
Comments are closed on this article.