A MAN has died after a crash in bad weather.
North Yorkshire Police say that the accident happened at about 9.35am on Wednesday, January 6, westbound on a dual carriageway section of the A66 just after Scotch Corner.
They say the crash involved a silver Citroen and a yellow HGV with a trailer. The collision resulted in road closers to allow police to investigate.
The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he later died.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash camera footage of the incident to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Kirsten Aldridge of North Yorkshire Police Major Collision Investigation Team said: “We know that the weather that day was extremely wintery and we are hoping that anyone who saw or believes that they have captured the collision on their dash camera or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision will come forward and assist the investigation.”
Anyone who has any information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Please select option 1 and quote reference 12210006823. You can also contact the officer in case, Traffic Constable Emma Drummond from the Major Collision Investigation Team, on emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.