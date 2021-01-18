THESE are the first patients to be given a coronavirus jab at the new national Covid vaccination hub in York.

The extended Covid vaccination site at Askham Bar reopened today as one of the country's first NHS Vaccination Centres, offering additional coronavirus jabs to people from across the region.

Husband and wife Thomas and Margaret Gray were the first to receive their jabs in one of the new temporary buildings.

Since December 2020 residents within the City of York have been invited by their GP practice to have their vaccination at the the Askham Bar site.

The new extension to the vaccination centre, which is giving vaccinations to people within a 45 minute drive, is operating in addition to the GP-led vaccination service.

One of the new Vaccination Centre buildings at Askham Bar

York residents will continue to receive their vaccinations in line with the Government’s priority groups.

Both services are being managed by a collaboration of local GPs called Nimbuscare which has already been running the Local Vaccination Service from the site since before Christmas, on behalf of 11 York GP Practices. The site is also used as a flu vaccination site which Nimbuscare opened in October.

Staff at work inside one of the new Vaccination Centre buildings

The NHS Vaccination Centre will be capable of delivering thousands of jabs each day. York people will continue to be vaccinated at the site.

This is not a drive-through site. People will be asked to park before being directed to go inside one of the new Vaccination Centre buildings.

Staff at work inside one of the new Vaccination Centre buildings

General view of the vaccination centre at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Frederick Durber receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, admininstered by Chief Pharmacist Richard Harrison, at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Frederick Durber at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York after receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A member of the military provides assistance in the vaccination centre at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

General view as traffic is directed at the vaccination centre at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Chief Pharmacist Richard Harrison with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire