A LEADING property development company is being relaunched with plans to help York's economic recovery by bringing investment and jobs into the city.

York-based Grantside which will focus on sustainability and socially-aware developments is involved in a joint venture in York city centre, with other acquisitions and joint schemes in the pipeline.

It is being spearheaded by Steve Davis who has been inspired to press on with the fresh approach following his own personal journey travelling the world to summit some of its highest and most challenging mountains.

Steve Davis on a previous climb. Picture: Steve Davis

The 2021 relaunch comes as the managing director also plans to attempt to climb Mt Everest and K2 in the same year – a feat thought never to have been achieved previously by a British climber.

First established in 1993, the property development company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality development schemes in the commercial, residential and industrial real estate sectors in York and across the UK, totalling more than £750 million.

In York, Grantside produced an innovative design to bring the riverside Grade II listed Bonding Warehouse in York back into beneficial use and create a successful award-winning mixed-use development.

Grantside also successfully obtaining detailed planning consent for The Chocolate Works - a mixed-used redevelopment of the former Terry’s factory before selling it onwards to Henry Boot plc for development.

The company's new approach centres on developments which will enhance local communities, and protect and improve the environment for generations, with a strong sustainability focus targeted towards achieving Net-Zero Carbon schemes.

A company spokesman said the York plans were ‘significant locations close to and within the city centre that will provide exciting opportunities for re-development and re-imagining and look forward to revealing these in due course at the appropriate time’.

Managing director Steve Davis who has a passion for high altitude mountain climbing said the company aimed to transform mixed-use regeneration and create low and zero carbon places to live and work across the UK.

He said: “After a brief hiatus and period of reflection, I am relaunching Grantside with an emphasis on creating spaces and places for people to live, work and thrive.

"My personal journey has shown me just how fragile the world is and how important it is to develop an environmentally-responsible and sustainably way. For me, financial rewards take a back seat and I am investing in this country’s future for generations to come.

“I’m hugely excited to be embarking on this new period in the Grantside story and being at the forefront of a step change in the development sector, as we all look to create spaces and places which will look after our planet while meeting the needs of a diverse, growing population.

"This is especially relevant in the challenging circumstances that we currently find ourselves in.”

Steve has recently ascended the eighth highest mountain in the world, Manaslu, in the Nepal range of Himalayas following a quick and energetic start to his climbing experiences after summiting Mt Elbrus in Russia, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Aconcagua in Argentina.

Historically, Grantside has delivered developments with a GDV in excess of £750 million across the UK.

The company is now working on prominent commercial and residential sites in Sheffield and York which will promote sustainable living and improve connectivity in cities experiencing their own exciting growth.

Sheffield City Council have set their target ambition to be a Zero-Carbon city by 2030 after declaring a climate emergency in late 2019.

Grantside also has a wide range of joint ventures in place and is actively seeking further sustainable regeneration opportunities across the UK.

The company has also just relaunched its website – www.grantside.com