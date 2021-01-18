A SCHOOL boy with ADHD and dyslexia from North Yorkshire has had his first book published at the age of just ten.

William Atkinson who is in Year 6 at Read School, Drax, near Selby became a published author over Christmas when his new book became available to buy on Amazon.

Determined William - who writes about the invisible challenges of being diagnosed with both ADHD and dyslexia to help others - deserves every bit of his current success.

The book is called: ‘A Gear That Just Won’t Turn: What ADHD is like for me’.

Written in a lively style with excellent metaphors and description, as well as clever, fun illustrations, William’s book is a refreshing take on what it is like to live with extra needs. His wise advice will help pupils and teachers alike across the world.

William's head teacher, Ruth Ainley, said: “William is quite simply an inspiration.

"This is a powerful read, very thought provoking and will help so many people.

"At Read School we’re known for proudly welcoming all children and young people, and celebrating each of their own unique talents and skills, recognised recently by The Sunday Times Parent Power List as 69th out of the 100 top independent prep schools in the country.”

We’re thrilled that William is raising awareness of ADHD and other needs by using one of his many talents that we nurture here; his writing skills. Staff and pupils are bursting with pride.

"What a fine accomplishment for this talented young man.”

In the book, William writes about his view of how his brain works and refers to how teachers can help: “My one-to-one at school helps me to stay on track. She explains my work to me again if needed.”

And William uses wonderful description: “…being asked to do too many things at once. It’s like a huge lorry of rock arriving at the factory and being tipped onto a conveyor belt.”

Generous William has donated a copy to the newly refurbished school library, and Read has ordered extra copies but encourages readers to consider ordering their own copy with issues relevant to us all, across society.

Available on Amazon now, William’s book already has five-star reviews.