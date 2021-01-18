MORE than 200 patients with coronavirus are today being treated at York and Scarborough hospital, after a further influx over the weekend - and the number in intensive care has doubled.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said this morning that it now had a total of 203 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients across the two sites.
That is up from 190 such patients last Friday and 140 a week ago.
It said there were eight patients with Covid in intensive care, up from four last Friday.
