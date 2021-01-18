THREE flood warnings remain in place in and around York this morning.
The Environment Agency warnings apply to:
- The River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- The River Ouse at York - riverside properties
The Foss barrier is in operation and flood gates are closed, including those on Railway Walk on Scarborough Bridge, making it inaccessible.
River levels in York continued rising across the weekend and should start to fall today with the River Ouse in York at 3.24m above normal at 6.15am today.