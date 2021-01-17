FLOODING looks set to worsen in York this week after the Met Office issued a three day yellow warning of rain.
An Environment Agency flood warning is already in force for the River Ouse, with the river peaking this evening at 3.21 metres above normal summer levels, and it will remain high tonight and into tomorrow morning.
However, with snow still melting in the Dales catchment, levels seem likely to rise much higher as forecasters warned there will be spells of prolonged and heavy rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which might lead to flooding of homes and businesses.
Tuesday will see particularly heavy outbreaks of rain persisting for much of the day and the Met Office said some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.
The agency said the rainfall forecast from Monday evening onwards could see river levels start to increase and it was closely monitoring the situation.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment