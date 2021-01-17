YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again, but the total number of cases in the area has now passed 10,000.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's weekly rate is now 550.8 people per 100,000, which is almost 30 lower than the city's rate in yesterday's figures.
However, the city's rate remains slightly higher than the national average, which stands at 537.9 people per 100,000.
The PHE data shows that a further 108 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic over 10,000 up to 10,054.
In North Yorkshire, the rate also continues to drop as it now stands at 354 people per 100,000. There have been a further 245 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also dropped slightly by almost four down to 198.7. A further 70 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK a further 38,598 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,395,959.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment