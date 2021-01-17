FIRE crews were called to an incident to tackle a garage fire this afternoon.
Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Humberside Fire and Rescue services were called to the incident in Heck this afternoon.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also on the scene to assist the building's owner who received burns during the fire.
The crews remained on the scene for some time.
Bob Hoskins, station manager at York, shared information of the incident on Twitter:
