THERE have been five further deaths related to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 420.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 66 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 631 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 60,921.
Patients were aged between 29 and 103 years old. All except 31, aged 46 to 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 5 to January 16, with the majority being on or after January 12.
Their families have been informed.
