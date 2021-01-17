The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging anyone able to access the coast under Government guidance to stay safe and not take any unnecessary risks that may put extra pressure on emergency services.

As the UK and Ireland enter new nationwide lockdowns our volunteer lifeboat crews remain on-call 24/7 ready to drop everything to save lives at sea. But, the charity is asking the public to follow the latest government guidelines on what they are able to do and where they are able to go during lockdown.

Every time a lifeboat crew is called to an incident, it puts additional pressure on RNLI volunteers and other front line emergency services. In addition to this it also potentially exposes them to Covid-19.

Nick Ayers, RNLI regional water safety lead, said: "We would urge anyone able to access coastal areas to please understand the risks, be as safe as possible and not put unnecessary strain on front line services. No one ever heads to the coast with the expectation of needing to be rescued, yet rescues are occurring every day.

"In a normal year, around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water. So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, or doing some activity on or in the water, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks."

The RNLI and HM Coastguard last month launched a winter coastal safety campaign to highlight the dangers of stormy seas, changing tides and cliffs at this time of year.

Mr Ayers went on to say: "Our beaches and coastal areas may see an increase in visitors in the days and weeks to come, so we’re urging everyone to follow our advice and stay safe.

"In particular at this time of year, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble."

The RNLI’s key water safety advice is: