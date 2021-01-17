THE number of Covid-19 cases and the weekly rolling rate in the area of York in which both figures were highest has now dropped.
It was revealed yesterday on the Public Health England (PHE) interactive map that the area of York with the highest number of cases was Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which had 122 cases of the virus. However, this figure has now dropped down to 107. The area's weekly rolling rate has also dropped by almost 200 down to 1,159.4 people per 100,000.
Clifton without Skelton is now has the second highest number of cases with 93 and a weekly rate of 1.093.1.
New Earswick has the lowest number of cases with 25 and a rate of 434.6. However, this is an increase of three compared to the previous day. Strensall, which also had the lowest number of cases in the York area in the previous set of data, has recorded a further four cases taking the total to 26.
The interactive map shows that the number of cases in York city centre has dropped by two down to 47.
The weekly rates are are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
You can view the PHE interactive map here.
