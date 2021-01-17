CARE home residents are one step closer to hugging their families after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Windsor Court care home on Sandbeck Way in Wetherby was among one of the first care homes in West Yorkshire to receive the Covid-19 vaccination as residents and staff received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

The home arranged for each resident to pair up with a staff member whilst having their injections in order to support one another through the vaccination process.

Resident Brian Green, who has lived at Windsor Court since May 2019, said: "I feel privileged to be one of the first to have the vaccine, it has been something that has been a long time coming, but I think patience is a virtue.

"The whole day went smoothly and was very well organised, I am very grateful to everyone at Windsor Court and to the lovely nurses from Westgate Surgery who distributed our jabs.

"I am looking forward to receiving my next jab in a few weeks, as regular facetime calls with my son have been great, but nothing beats a good hug."

Management at Windsor Court had pre-empted the essential administrative processes and were ready to go with all the paperwork arranged.

Residents and their families have been eagerly awaiting news of when they will be able to receive the vaccine at their home and were thrilled to find out that they were top of the list.

Practice manager, Helen Quiney along with registered nurses from Westgate Medical Surgery attended the home and carried out the vaccinations quickly and efficiently.

Home manager, Paula Mountjoy, visited an immunisation hub three weeks ago and was able to receive her second dose of the vaccine last week, becoming the first person in Wetherby to complete the course.

Paula said: "This year has been a real challenge for everyone, but we have always had faith that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the availability of a vaccine has been our continued hope that we will return to normal.

"The registered nurses who came to complete the vaccinations have been amazing and the process was fast and efficient.

"We just can’t wait to feel safe in the knowledge that our residents are protected from this virus, as that has been the most important thing to us throughout."