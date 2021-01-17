Netflix has announced its full movie list for 2021 which will see a new movie released every week.

The streaming giant will release films featuring a string of A-list celebrities including Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Amy Adams and Zendaya.

One of the highlights is Red Notice which includes stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal, Gabot.

The much-anticipated action comedy thriller, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, has been described by Johnson as “a globetrotting film about the world’s most wanted art thief, an FBI profiler and the greatest con man the world has ever known”.

Other titles include zombie apocalypse film Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Omari Hardwick.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill star in the new sci-fi film Don’t Look Up.

Netflix made the announcement earlier this week with a show reel including some of films biggest stars which you can watch here:

“Here's a reason to get excited about 2021,” they said on their YouTube channel.

“Netflix has a new movie coming out every single week! This is just a sneak peak of the full list, which ranges from superheroes, to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and always with the world's biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces. Get hyped, people, because this year is gonna be a big one.”

Here is a full list of new movies coming to Netflix in 2021.

Action

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Sci-Fi

Stowaway

Romance

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Western

The Harder They Fall

Comedy

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

For The Whole Family

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

The Loud House Movie

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

Musicals

A Week Away

tick, tick...BOOM

The extensive list explains why subscribers to the streaming giant face a price increase next month.

Users face a price increase of up to £2 per month as the streaming giant started informing customers of new subscription fees from this week.

The firm is increasing its standard package – which allows two screens to access an account, as well as HD – by £1 per month, from £8.99 to £9.99.

The premium package – providing four-screen access per account and Ultra HD – is bumped up by £2, from £11.99 to £13.99.

However, the one-screen non-HD basic plan will remain at £5.99 per month.

Netflix said the price hikes are essential to reflect the “significant investments” it has made in new TV shows and films.