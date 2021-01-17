Netflix has announced its full movie list for 2021 which will see a new movie released every week.
The streaming giant will release films featuring a string of A-list celebrities including Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Amy Adams and Zendaya.
One of the highlights is Red Notice which includes stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal, Gabot.
The much-anticipated action comedy thriller, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, has been described by Johnson as “a globetrotting film about the world’s most wanted art thief, an FBI profiler and the greatest con man the world has ever known”.
Other titles include zombie apocalypse film Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Omari Hardwick.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill star in the new sci-fi film Don’t Look Up.
Netflix made the announcement earlier this week with a show reel including some of films biggest stars which you can watch here:
“Here's a reason to get excited about 2021,” they said on their YouTube channel.
“Netflix has a new movie coming out every single week! This is just a sneak peak of the full list, which ranges from superheroes, to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and always with the world's biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces. Get hyped, people, because this year is gonna be a big one.”
Here is a full list of new movies coming to Netflix in 2021.
Action
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- Kate
- Outside the Wire (January 15)
- Red Notice
- Sweet Girl
Horror
- Fear Street Trilogy
- No One Gets Out Alive
- There's Someone Inside Your House
- Things Heard and Seen
Thriller
- Blood Red Sky
- Beckett
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Intrusion
- Munich
- O2
- Night Teeth
- The Swarm
- The Woman in the Window
Sci-Fi
- Stowaway
Romance
- A Castle For Christmas
- Fuimos Canciones
- Kissing Booth 3
- Love Hard
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
- The Princess Switch 3
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drama
- Beauty
- Blonde
- Bombay Rose
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Fever Dream
- Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
- Monster
- Penguin Bloom (January 27)
- Pieces of Woman (January 7)
- The Dig (January 29)
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God
- The Power of the Dog
- The Starling
- The White Tiger (January 22)
- Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
- Unt. Graham King
Western
- The Harder They Fall
Comedy
- 8 Rue de l'Humanité
- Afterlife of the Party
- Bad Trip
- Don't Look Up
- Double Dad
- I Care A Lot (February 19)
- Moxie (March 3)
- The Last Mercenary
- Thunder Force
For The Whole Family
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Back to the Outback
- Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
- The Loud House Movie
- Nightbooks
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Wish Dragon
- YES DAY (March 12)
Musicals
- A Week Away
- tick, tick...BOOM
The extensive list explains why subscribers to the streaming giant face a price increase next month.
Users face a price increase of up to £2 per month as the streaming giant started informing customers of new subscription fees from this week.
The firm is increasing its standard package – which allows two screens to access an account, as well as HD – by £1 per month, from £8.99 to £9.99.
The premium package – providing four-screen access per account and Ultra HD – is bumped up by £2, from £11.99 to £13.99.
However, the one-screen non-HD basic plan will remain at £5.99 per month.
Netflix said the price hikes are essential to reflect the “significant investments” it has made in new TV shows and films.
