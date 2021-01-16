A DRIVER was tasered by police in York last night after his car collided with traffic lights and then crashed through barriers into a trench.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the driver tried to drive away and then became so violent and aggressive when a breath test was requested that officers had to use a taser, PAVA spray and leg restraints.
They said the man was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs, and blood was taken in custody for analysis.
They added: "A few officers with scrapes but no major injuries. Investigation ongoing."
